EUNO (EUNO) One Day Volume Tops $7,191.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $7,191.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.00471870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,419,330,335 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

