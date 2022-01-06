ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 610.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 80,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

