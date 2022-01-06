Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the November 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,949,000 after purchasing an additional 233,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,312 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. 921,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,939. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

