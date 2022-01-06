ESBC (ESBC) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $631,948.13 and approximately $51,187.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ESBC has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

