Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $153.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $88.28 and a 1-year high of $163.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

