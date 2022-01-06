Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the retailer will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

BBBY opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.