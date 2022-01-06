Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Get Equitable alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Equitable has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.