Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $325.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $264.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.23.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $279.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.81. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

