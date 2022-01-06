Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Down 50.8% in December

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,300 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the November 30th total of 835,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 17,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enveric Biosciences by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

