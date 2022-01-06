Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 411.6% from the November 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

ESVIF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.14.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.