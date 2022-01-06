Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Raised by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,469,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.77.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $11.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.37. 44,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.58 and a beta of 1.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total transaction of $6,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

