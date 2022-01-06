Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Short Interest Up 61.3% in December

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the November 30th total of 669,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $6,668,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENOB stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. Enochian Biosciences has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $13.78.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

