ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.40 ($16.37).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at €12.76 ($14.50) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a twelve month low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a twelve month high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.