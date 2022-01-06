Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENGIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENGIY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. 102,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Engie has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

