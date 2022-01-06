Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NETI. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.16. Eneti has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eneti will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth about $1,583,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eneti by 21.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Eneti by 1.8% during the second quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eneti by 53.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Eneti during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

