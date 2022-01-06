Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 5.9%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. 82,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,941,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

