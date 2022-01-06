Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 9,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.