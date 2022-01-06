Emercoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,668.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.61 million and $17,668.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,649,798 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.