ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52.

ElringKlinger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

