Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Elevate Credit from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ELVT opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.33. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.96 million. Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 165,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 128,297 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.