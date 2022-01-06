Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,153 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $415,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,870 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

EA stock opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average of $137.57. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

