Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

Shares of TSE:ELD traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 308,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.51. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.