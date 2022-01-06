Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 85.58 ($1.15) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.86 million and a PE ratio of -11.05. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 62.26 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.19).

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

