Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 85.58 ($1.15) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.86 million and a PE ratio of -11.05. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 62.26 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.19).
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
