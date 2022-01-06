Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 62,297 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

