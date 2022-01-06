Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 315.2% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE EVN opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

