Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 315.2% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE EVN opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.