Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

