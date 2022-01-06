easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($10.11) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.55) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.44) target price on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.16) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 742.62 ($10.01).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 616.60 ($8.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 562.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 720.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -3.87. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.76).

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,987.02). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,562 shares of company stock worth $1,810,035.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

