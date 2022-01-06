Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Up 72.3% in December

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the November 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

EMN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.14. 1,249,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,754. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

