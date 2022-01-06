E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 85.9% in December

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

E.On stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. 207,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,170. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

