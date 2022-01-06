E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 85.9% in December

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
E.On stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. 207,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,170. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.95.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
Featured Article: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.