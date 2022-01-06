DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Insider Sells $93,317.50 in Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DD opened at $81.79 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

