Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,607 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 43.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 151.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 2.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 222.25%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

