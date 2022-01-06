Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Domo by 145,949.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,692,000 after buying an additional 589,636 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $20,238,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 18.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 238,689 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth $15,052,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

