Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $235,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 406 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.14.

MSTR opened at $509.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $656.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $411.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

