Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $118.11 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $123.49. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

