Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

SBH opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.46. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

