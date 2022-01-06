Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $443.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.86. Duluth has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Duluth by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

