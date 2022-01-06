Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Trading Down 2.9%

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.07 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.56). 398,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 796,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.75 ($0.58).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.71) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.71) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.61. The company has a market capitalization of £147.11 million and a P/E ratio of 7.45. The company has a current ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other Duke Royalty news, insider Neil A. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57), for a total value of £105,000 ($141,490.37).

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

