Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after acquiring an additional 557,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,901,000 after buying an additional 371,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,761,000 after buying an additional 178,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,006,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,080,000 after buying an additional 123,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.