Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NAPA. Barclays upped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of NAPA opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,138,609 shares of company stock valued at $238,298,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

