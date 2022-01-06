Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,083 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Black Hills worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Black Hills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Black Hills by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 59,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Black Hills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

