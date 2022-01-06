Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day moving average of $191.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

