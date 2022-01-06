Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

