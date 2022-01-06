Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.94 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Nutanix by 241.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

