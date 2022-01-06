Duality Advisers LP Sells 10,415 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.56 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

