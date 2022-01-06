Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.92 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 23,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

