Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.55 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after buying an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.