Duality Advisers LP Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,065 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 156,647 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Paramount Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after acquiring an additional 903,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

NYSE PGRE opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

