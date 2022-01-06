Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 6,814 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 40.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 89.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.85.

Shares of CVNA opened at $198.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.55 and a beta of 2.23. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.70 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average is $301.77.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.