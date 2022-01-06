DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $409.13

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.13 ($5.51) and traded as low as GBX 383.80 ($5.17). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 383.80 ($5.17), with a volume of 957,593 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMDS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.20) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital increased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.51) to GBX 577 ($7.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.87) to GBX 588 ($7.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.33) to GBX 500 ($6.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 525 ($7.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 408.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

In related news, insider Alina Kessel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($26,074.65).

DS Smith Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

