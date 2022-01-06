Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Dream Unlimited stock opened at C$38.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -684.46. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$20.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.07.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dream Unlimited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -482.14%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

